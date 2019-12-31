News
Ag Technician Contest Announced For High School Juniors, Seniors
Western Equipment
An Oklahoma company has announced a contest for high school juniors and seniors with an opportunity for thousands of dollars in scholarships.
The Western Equipment Open Invitational is an ag technician competition, to be be held January 18 in Amarillo, Texas, at the Western Equipment service shop located at 10800 Interstate 27.
What is an "ag technician" competition? It's a test of student skills in the fast-paced field of agricultural mechanization.
According to representatives with Western Equipment, no prior ag experience is necessary.
Students will compete for $60,000 in scholarships and $25,000 in prizes.
Click here to read more about the competition.