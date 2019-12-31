The dilemma has caused uncertainty on what will or will not be legal starting Wednesday. The tribes emphasize it will be quote "business as usual" on January 1, believing that the contracts automatically renew at the start of the new year.



Because of this dispute, the Governor says the state is hiring an out of state law firm to help fight a legal battle if an extension if not reached by Tuesday night. The tribes say they're prepared, and are ready to fight the issue in court if necessary.



The Chickasaw Nation has already filed a notice with the Department of Interior on this issue.