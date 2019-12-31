Oklahoma Caring Vans Public Clinic January Schedule
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma health officials are stressing prevention as the deadly flu season continues in the state.
Officials strongly recommend getting vaccinated because strains of the influenza virus change every year.
The Oklahoma Caring vans will be in the metro giving free flu shots in January.
Below is a list of locations and times for January public clinics:
Tuesday, January 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
NSO WIC
3530 N. MacArthur Blvd.
Oklahoma City 73122
Thursday, January 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Latino Community
Development Agency
420 SW 10th St.
Oklahoma City 73109
Tuesday, January 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Christ Community
Health Coalition
101 SW 25th St.
Oklahoma City 73109
Thursday, January 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Latino Community
Development Agency
420 SW 10th St.
Oklahoma City 73109
Thursday, January 30 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
La Viña del Señor
2619 S. Harvey Ave.
Oklahoma City 73109