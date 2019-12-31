News
Police Search For Suspects, Vehicle In Connection To NW OKC Overnight Shooting
Tuesday, December 31st 2019, 3:27 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for suspects and a white Chevy HHR in connection with an overnight shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. Tuesday near Northwest 12 Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
Police said someone inside the Chevy shot the victim in the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.
This is a developing story.