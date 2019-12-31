OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for suspects and a white Chevy HHR in connection with an overnight shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. 

According to authorities, officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. Tuesday near Northwest 12 Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. 

Police said someone inside the Chevy shot the victim in the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911. 

This is a developing story. 