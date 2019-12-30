OCPD Seeks Motive After Woman Allegedly Shoots, Kills Friend In Vehicle
OKLAHOMA CITY - A trip to Oklahoma to visit family over Christmas break turned deadly for 20-year-old Montanah Sullivan. Her family and friends took to Facebook sharing pictures and memories of the college student from Missouri.
Loved ones are now planning an unexpected funeral.
“She was injured to the point she could not be saved,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.
Sullivan was brought to an emergency hospital in northwest Oklahoma City Friday by Grace Huff, 21, and several witnesses.
Court documents indicated the victim had one gunshot wound to the head and died at the hospital. Investigators got conflicting stories.
Huff claimed Sullivan was found injured in an apartment and repeatedly denied knowing what happened. The suspect told police she and several witnesses put Sullivan in a car and took her to the hospital.
Witnesses told police something different.
“At some point they were driving around in the area of the hospital,” said MSgt. Knight. “One of the females discharged a firearm inside the vehicle striking the other one killing her.”
Witnesses said Huff was in the front passenger seat when she fired at a window, and then at the victim in the back seat.
Huff is a 2016 Casady High School graduate and college athlete. She was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one complaint of first-degree murder.
“It’s unclear what the motive for the shooting was,” said MSgt. Knight. “They’re still trying to piece together why this happened.”
The victim’s family has set up a Facebook page to accept donations for funeral expenses. Click here if you would like to donate.