Caretaker Guilty Of Murdering OKC Elderly Man Expected In Court Monday
OKLAHOMA COUNTY - Rocky Rhines is expected to be formally sentenced in Oklahoma County Monday afternoon.
A jury found Rhines guilty of second degree murder in November. The conviction stems from the 2017 murder of an elderly man with Alzheimer’s disease.
The victim died two weeks after Rhines beat him in the head, official said.
The jury recommended Rhines serve 10-years in prison for the beating death of 75-year-old Michael Richard.
Rhines is expected to be in court at 1:30 p.m.
This is a developing story.