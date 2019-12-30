Former Casady Student Arrested On Murder Complaint Following Fatal Shooting In NW OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department said a woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
Police responded just before 11 p.m. Friday, December 27 to a reported shooting victim at the Oklahoma ER Hospital located at Northwest 150th Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
According to investigators, 21-year-old Grace Elizabeth Huff and 20-year-old Montanah Sullivan were driving near Northwest 150th Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue when Huff reportedly fired a shot inside of the vehicle, striking and killing Sullivan.
Sullivan was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Homicide investigators interviewed Huff and arrested her on one complaint of murder in the first degree. She was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.
We’re told Huff is a former Casady School student.