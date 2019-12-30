Haskell Co. Deputies Search For Escaped Inmate
HASKELL COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Haskell County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate they said escaped from custody Sunday night.
The Haskell County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook saying they're searching for inmate Cody Cooper, who is also known by the name Country.
The Sheriff's Office said Cooper has been arrested for trafficking methamphetamine and a firearm violation.
According to the Facebook post, Cooper had been a trustee and moved to the inmate work crew last week.
The Sheriff's Office said Cooper was accompanied by other work crew inmates and Under-sheriff Terry Garland while working near the Star area in Haskell County around 7 o'clock last night. That's when deputies said Cooper ran off.
The Sheriff's office said he was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and black and red tennis shoes.
If you know where he is or see him, you're asked to call the Haskell County Sheriff's Office at 918-967-2400.