News
List Of Closures New Years Day In OKC
Monday, December 30th 2019, 3:24 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City officials are reminding people that business around the metro will have their hours adjusted on News Years Eve and New Years Day.
Below is a full list on New Years Day closures:
- City offices closed.
- No change to trash or recycling pickup.
- EMBARK bus service on weekend schedule. Free fares on New Year's Eve (regular schedule).
- OKC Streetcar service on regular schedule. Free fares on New Year's Eve (runs until 2 a.m.).
- Animal Welfare shelter closed.
- Household Hazardous Waste Facility closed.
- OKC Parks recreation centers, senior centers, gyms and Foster Indoor Program Pool closed.
- Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory closed. Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center closed. Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Municipal Court pay window closed.