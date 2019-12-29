News
Suicidal Man Strikes, Injures Student After Driving Car Into Dumpsters Near UCO Campus
Officials with the Edmond Police Department said a student has been hospitalized after an alleged suicidal man struck her with his vehicle Sunday.
According to police, around 9 p.m. the man reportedly drove his vehicle into dumpsters off E. Ayers near the UCO campus.
Authorities said the victim was taking out trash before she was hit.
The victim’s name has not been released but authorities said she was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
We’re told the man was taken into custody with non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.