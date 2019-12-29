LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed the driver involved in a fatal head-on collision on Christmas Day has died.

Authorities said Joseph R. Sauer, 47,  was pronounced dead around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, December 29 at OU Medical Center. Sauer was reportedly ejected from his vehicle after a head-on collision with a second vehicle driven by Douglas L. Barnes of Edmond.

According to OHP, Sauer was driving southbound on Broadway when he crossed the center line and crashed into a vehicle traveling northbound. The three people in the second vehicle died at the scene. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 