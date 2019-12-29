News
OHP Confirms 1 Person Killed In Payne County Collision
PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a fatality collision in Payne county Saturday night.
Troopers say a man was killed after colliding head-on with another driver. They say 45-year-old Jonathon Sain was driving east-bound in the westbound lane of State Highway 51 just outside of Stillwater. He then crashed head-on into a vehicle heading the other direction.
Sain was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The other driver is currently in stable condition.