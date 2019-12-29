PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a fatality collision in Payne county Saturday night.

Troopers say a man was killed after colliding head-on with another driver. They say 45-year-old Jonathon Sain was driving east-bound in the westbound lane of State Highway 51  just outside of Stillwater. He then crashed head-on into a vehicle heading the other direction.

Sain was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The other driver is currently in stable condition.