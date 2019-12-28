Multiple Wrecks Reported Across OKC Metro As Rain Falls
Multiple crashes were reported across the Oklahoma City area throughout the day Saturday as rain fell across the state.
Three of the wrecks involved jackknifed semis, but it did not appear that any involved major injuries, per reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Two of the jackknifes were along Interstate 44 on the northwest side of the city, including one at Airport Road that prompted the closure of northbound lanes due to a fuel leak.
Another tractor-trailer crash happened at Interstates 40 and 35 mid-morning Saturday, and new wrecks were reported early Saturday afternoon along eastbound I-44 and May Avenue and along eastbound I-44 and Southwest 59th Street.
Here's a photo from the crash along westbound I-40 from Saturday morning:
This is a developing story.