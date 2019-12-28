LSU Coach’s Daughter-In-Law Among 5 Killed In Plane Crash En Route To LSU-OU Game
LAFAYETTE, Louisiana - Five people are dead after a plane crashed near a post office in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday, according to authorities. New Orleans television station WDSU said one of their sports reporters, Carley McCord, died in the crash.
McCord's husband told The Associated Press she was riding in a private plane from Lafayette to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta with friends to watch LSU play Oklahoma. McCord, 30, was the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, according to WDSU.
In a statement, the station said they are "devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family."
Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said the aircraft was an eight-passenger plane, CBS affiliate KLFY reports. Two people suffered serious injuries.
A Walmart in the area was evacuated as a precaution.
Eyewitnesses told KLFY they heard sounds "like a semi-truck" as lights went out at homes and businesses near the site of the crash in Lafayette, which is about 130 miles west of New Orleans.
"I was right outside before the crash," said local resident Kevin Jackson. "I noticed (the plane) was low and smoking like hell."
"It shook my trailer," he said. "I knew something was bad. I went in my house, and all you heard was this massive explosion."
CBS News' David Begnaud reports the plane landed in a post office parking lot and skidded into a field after crashing into a car.
Video and images from the scene of the crash showed black smoke billowing.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards called news of the crash heartbreaking and asked that people pray for the families and friends of those affected.
This is a developing story and will be updated.