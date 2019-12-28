News
Increasing Chance For Severe Storms On Saturday
Saturday, December 28th 2019, 10:29 AM CST
Updated:
Oklahoma City, OK - Showers and thunderstorms that began Saturday morning will continue into the afternoon.
A strong jet stream overhead combined with just enough instability may be enough to produce strong to severe storms, especially if the storms can stay isolated.
The primary threats will be 60 mph wind gusts and hail up to quarter size. A brief spin-up is possible but not likely. The main timeframe for these severe storms would be from 11 AM through about 4-5 PM.
This is a developing story...