Anadarko PD Searching For Missing/Runaway Teen
ANADARKO, Oklahoma - The Anadarko Police Department is searching for a missing/runaway 14-year-old boy.
According to police, Jody Isaacs Jr. was last seen Friday, December 20 around 11:15 p.m.
Isaacs is described as standing at 5'4" and weighing 145 pounds. He blue eyes, shoulder-length dirty blond hair, a scar on his right eyebrow and a scar on the left side of his forehead.
Isaacs was reportedly last seen wearing a grey Champion hoodie, black Nike shorts and camouflage shoes. He also is known to wear of purple and black headband.
If you have any information on Isaacs' whereabouts, call the Anadarko Police Department at 405-247-2411.