FBI Searching For Suspect After Armed Bank Robbery In SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - FBI Oklahoma City is seeking information following an armed bank robbery.
According to the report, the suspect entered the Arvest Bank located at 4600 SE 29th Street around 12:55 p.m. Friday, December 27.
The FBI said the suspect held employees at gunpoint, demanded money, and then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is described as a black male, standing at 6’2” with a thin build. He is said to be in his 20s or early 30s.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black/grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black rubber gloves and a white surgical mask.
The FBI said no images are available at this time.
The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
If you have any information concerning this crime, you’re asked to call the FBI at 405-290-7770 or OKC Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at tips.fbi.gov.