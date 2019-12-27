Noble Woman Creates GoFundMe To Help Pay For Student Lunch Accounts
NOBLE, Oklahoma - For the holidays one resident wanted to give back to the community, so she decided to start a donation to help pay for student lunch accounts.
This will benefit around 100 families who attend Noble Public Schools.
Meegan Holman is a longtime Noble resident and she started a GoFundMe to help local kids.
“We don’t want any kids to feel like they need to worry about if they can eat lunch or not,” said Holman. “It was something that we know we could help directly for the kids.”
The goal was to reach just over $4,000. That was achieved within days by various residents stepping in to help.
The support of others contributed $1,000 and another $1,000 came from Holman’s company, AKC Plumbing and Tiffany’s Restaurant. The last $2,000 came from an anonymous individual.
“Every penny with the exception of any fees that GoFundMe charges will go directly to the nutrition office,” said Holman
You can still donate money to the account if you please, click here. Holman said they will use any additional money for future accounts.