Teen Faces DUI Charge After Hitting Power Pole, Causing Large Outage In Paseo District
OKLAHOMA CITY - Power was restored on Friday to residents living in and around the Paseo District in Oklahoma City.
Police said Isaias Santillan, 19, hit a power pole Thursday night near Northwest 30th and Walker Avenue and caused a power outage to thousands of residents.
Seventeen police units were needed for three hours to block off a mile stretch of road.
Joshua Coombs lives only feet from where Santillan crashed.
“It was just super dark and there was police everywhere,” said Coombs, resident.
Police said Santillan fled on foot after he smashed a truck into the power pole.
"The truck looked a lot worse than the pole,” said Coombs. “The police looks pretty good.”
About 10 minutes later, Santillan's father led officers to his son.
An officer noted in the report that Santillan admitted to taking his dad's truck for a spin around the block and was driving too fast. He also told the officer he had one drink before driving but did not drink anything after he crashed.
“He exhibited many signs of being intoxicated,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “So, he was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of driving under the influence.”
The teen was first taken to the hospital, where police said he consented to a state blood test.
“They actually did a blood draw rather than a breath test,” said MSgt. Knight. “The vials of blood are sent off for testing, and it will be a while before we get those results.”
Meanwhile, crews worked through the night into the next day to restore power. Police had to keep watch at 14 intersections to keep traffic from driving through.
“We were trying to keep the public out of that area,” said MSgt. Knight. “To keep them from getting harmed from the power lines that were simply hanging from this wreck.”
The driver was also arrested for one complaint of leaving the scene of an accident.