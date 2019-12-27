News
Bethany PD Issues Silver Alert For Missing 79-Year-Old Man
BETHANY, Oklahoma - The Bethany Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man.
According to the police report, Eugene Pearl Lothes was last seen at 7725 Northwest 20 Street in Bethany around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Decemeber 27.
Police said Lothes was last seen wearing a stocking cap, a blue fleece jacket, grey sweatpants and no shoes.
Lothes reportedly drives a silver 2001 Saturn Ion with Oklahoma license plate BXZ560. The license plate has a blue frame that reads alumni Colorado on the top and "School of Mines" on the bottom.
Police are concerned about Lothes' whereabouts because he suffers from Alzheimer's.
If you know of Lothes' location, contact your local authorities immediately.