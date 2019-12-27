"Hereditary cancer risk assessment is an important option for millions of people with a family or personal history of cancer and who meet medical guidelines for genetic testing. Myriad has more than 20 years of experience providing accurate genetic test results. Our test results interpretations are based on medical guidelines and the best available science at the time," Ron Rogers, executive vice president of corporate communications at Myriad, said in a statement.



"As the science evolves, we scrutinize any new information and reclassifications are made only after very careful consideration. The vast majority of reclassifications in this ongoing program are from an uncertain interpretation to one that is more definitive, which is highly desirable to patients. Reclassifications from pathogenic to uncertain are extremely rare and patients must still be managed according to family history. We strongly encourage anyone who has questions about genetic testing to speak with a healthcare provider."