News
Law Officers Looking For 2 Armed Burglars After Home Invasion In Shawnee
Law officers are looking for two armed robbers after a home invasion on Thursday.
The incident happened about 10 a.m. at a home in Shawnee, police said.
The break-in was caught on video through a Ring home security camera.
The robbers were described as two black males with handguns.
During the break-in, the homeowners were home but unaware of the burglary.
The robbers were seen driving away in a light-colored vehicle, police said.
The robbers are considered armed and dangerous.
Similar break-ins have been reported in other parts of the Pottawatomie County area as well. Deputies are working Shawnee police in these cases.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Shawnee police at 405-273-2122.