Grizzlies: Memphis has made at least 10 3-pointers in a franchise-record 11 straight games — four more games than the club’s previous mark. The Grizzlies went 10 of 25 from behind the arc. … Jackson has hit at least one 3 in 20 straight games. The team record is 31, held by Tyreke Evans. … Ja Morant had 10 points and five rebounds. Thunder: Rookie forward Darius Bazely made his second straight start in place of Danilo Gallinari, who missed a second consecutive game due to left ankle soreness. … Oklahoma native and Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth attended the game. … The Thunder shot 41% from the field. … Kevin Hervey made his NBA debut, playing the final 1:18. GALLINARI OUT