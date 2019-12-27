News
OKCFD: 1 Critically Injured, Pet Killed In SW OKC House Fire
Friday, December 27th 2019, 6:29 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person was critically injured, and a pet was killed Friday morning in a Southwest Oklahoma City house fire, fire officials said.
According to authorities, the fire was near Southwest 89th Street and South May Avenue.
One adult victim was removed from the home and taken to a local hospital in critical condition, firefighters said.
Another person escaped from the home before firefighter arrived.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story.