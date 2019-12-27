News
Crews Work To Restore Power Near Paseo District After Driver Crashes Into Power Poles
Friday, December 27th 2019, 6:22 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - OG&E crews are working to restore power Friday morning, after a driver crashed into a power pole in northwest Oklahoma City.
At one point, nearly 3,000 people were without power.
According to authorities, around 7 p.m. Thursday, a truck wrecked into a power pole near Northwest 30th Street and North Walker Avenue.
The driver of the truck ran away after crashing into the pole, but was quickly arrested by officer.
Police said when the crash first happened, there were around a mile of downed power lines that needed to be fixed.
The estimated time for repairs keeps being pushed back, as workers try to fix the mile-long damage.
