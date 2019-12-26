Scissortail Park To Host 'First Day Walk' On New Year’s Day
One of the most popular New Year's resolutions is getting into shape. Some take the stairs instead of the escalator, while others park a little further from the entrance.
With this in mind, the Greater Oklahoma City Parks and Trails Foundation, Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation and the Scissortail Park Foundation have organized the city's first “First Day Walk."
They were inspired by the national program, "First Day Hike," offered by 50 state parks throughout the U.S.
Marsha Funk is the director of the Greater Oklahoma City Parks and Trails Foundation.
“We’re teaming up with the National Park Service and we will have a National Park ranger there,” Funk said.
The hikes are intended to promote an alternate way of celebrating the New Year by getting outside.
“Getting outdoors in nature is good for your mental health and for your physical health,” Funk said.
The walk is also another way to break the park in. After all, it’s still rather new.
The first 37 acres opened in September.
Also, resolutions aren’t only for humans. There are some pets that could benefit from a little outdoor activity, which is why participants are encouraged to bring their pets with them, too.
The walk starts at 11 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Scissortail Park.