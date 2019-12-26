Thieves Target SW OKC Dispensary Twice In Less Than 2 Weeks
A metro medical marijuana dispensary was robbed, not once, but twice in less than two weeks.
Hempire dispensary, located near Western Avenue and Interstate 240, was first robbed at on Dec. 14.
The second robbery happened on Christmas Day when someone cut the power line to the entire building before entering.
The holidays have been far from happy for Hempire owner Brittany Riggs.
“It’s just been one thing after another,” said Riggs.
About 11 p.m. on Dec. 14, a suspect was caught on camera making his way inside, flashed a gun, loaded more than $20,000 of marijuana filled jars into a duffel bag and took off.
“My employee said that he could hear some of them breaking,” said Riggs. “All that product is going to be no good with glass in it.”
Police were called and Riggs tried to move forward from the armed robbery. That was until Christmas Day when someone cut the power line to the entire building and knocked out cameras.
Two suspects were caught on camera from a nearby business. A crowbar was used to break in.
“They were trying to hit all three dispensaries from what it looked like,” said Riggs. “They went to their cameras first, knocked their cameras out, knocked the power out to that building, and then about 15 minutes later they were over here lurking around and then our power goes out.”
The suspects only took a PlayStation game console.
Riggs said its only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.
“Be careful because a lot of dispensary owners are not thinking twice, they are going to protect their product with everything they have,” said Riggs.
Hempire owners said they're in the process of moving to a new location.
The company is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.