“And I was pregnant with her when she had her kidney transplant, so I turn around, had a baby and, within two years, she’s on the list. So we haven’t had a break.” Baxter said. “It was relief, and then immediate devastation. I just thought my life is over at this point because I barely made it through that one. Now I have to make it through another one, not only financially but emotionally. How am I going to do this again?”