Man Does Not Want Brother To Serve Jail Time After Brother Was Accused Of Stabbing Him
A Prague man is behind bars after he was accused of stabbing his brother last week, but his brother says there’s a lot more to the story.
Authorities said the two brothers got into a fight over the care of their elderly father when one took out a knife and stabbed the other.
It happened in the driveway of a rural home in Prague.
Investigators said 59-year-old Henry Oliver Jr. snapped and stabbed his brother, Phil, in the chest.
“The guy who was taking care of dad stabbed his brother, grabbed dad and left the scene and went to Cleveland County,” said Lincoln County District Attorney Allan Grubb.
Police later arrested Henry Oliver.
His brother, Phil, said Henry suffers with mental illness, and he could tell something was wrong when his brother approached him.
“I noticed a frown on his face and I looked at my stepbrother and said 'He isn’t on his meds, dude.' My brother is a schizophrenic paranoia, mental patient,” Phil Oliver said.
Henry Oliver was charged with aggravated assault, but Phil Oliver said he won’t press charges and won’t go to court to testify against his brother.
“It’s not my brother's fault for what he’s done to me. I done forgived (sic) him. I love my brother. I just want the state to give my brother the mental help he needs. That’s not my brother in there. That’s a different person inside of him,” Phil Oliver said.
Grubb said his hands are tied and there are no in-custody mental health programs. For the safety of the public, Henry Oliver has to be locked up in jail, Grubb said.
“No, I don’t want him to go to jail,” Phil Oliver said as he fought back tears. “I want him to go to a hospital, get the help he needs. I’ve been praying ever since he’s been gone. I miss my brother. I wish this never never happened.”