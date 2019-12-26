OKC Police Searching For Suspect In Christmas Eve Shooting Death
Police are searching for information after a man was shot to death and left in the street on Christmas Eve.
The shooting happened Tuesday evening at NW 29th Street and McKinley in Oklahoma City.
Neighbors called 911 after hearing gunshots.
Police arrived and discovered 62-year-old Michael Lee Daniels dead in the road.
“The man had already passed away as a result of his injuries. He had been shot to death. At this time, it's really a whodunit for us at the police department. They have not identified a suspect, nor have they made any arrests in the case,” Oklahoma City police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said.
Investigators said they are hoping that changes with some help from witnesses.
“We want any information we can get. Anyone with information should call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200,” Knight said.