OKC Mother Thanks Officers For Saving Her Family's Christmas
The Oklahoma City Police Department is stepping in and helping a family in need.
Martha Vaolante is a mother of two children. Just days before Christmas, she came home to a surprise. Her house had been robbed. The presents under the tree were gone and some of her rent money.
"I was really scared, really mad, and really sad,” said Vaolante.
They thought their Christmas was over until two officers from the Oklahoma City police's Springlake Division stepped in to help. They bought various gifts and got enough money, not only for the family’s rent, but to support other future funds.
They surprised the family a couple days before Christmas and Vaolante was shocked.
“A few days later, (they) came back with presents and money. It’s amazing,” she said. “They do care about me and my kids.”
Seeing Vaolante and her family's faces was thanks enough for the officers.
“These types of calls always make an officer feel good,” said Oklahoma City police Master Sgt. Gary Knight. “To help a family, see a family in need, or see a family that’s suffering and be able to reach out to them because we’re all a part of the same community.”
Vaolante said her family is strong and is proud of how they all supported one another through this process.