Troopers Investigate After 3 Killed In Christmas Day Crash In Logan County
Three people were killed in a crash on Christmas day just north of Edmond.
Impaired driving may have been a factor in the crash, officials said, but the exact cause is under investigation.
“The car that had three people in it that were killed did sustain a lot of crash damage, which required the jaws of life to be used,” said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Maj. Ronnie Hampton.
According to officials, the three were pinned in their CR-V for about two hours. OHP identified the victims of the crash as 54-year-old Suzanne Barnes, 70-year-old Douglas Barnes and 83-year-old Madeleine Walker.
Police said their vehicle hit a 2004 Cadillac Deville head-on. Right now, officials have said the car crossed the center line.
“Why the Cadillac crossed the center line and what all factors may have played a role in each of the vehicles,” said Hampton. “Those are things that we are investigating.”
OHP identified the driver of the Cadillac 47-year-old Joseph Sauer. Sauer was ejected from his car and was not wearing a seat belt.
“There is something about those Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays where you are supposed to be spending time with your family and the to have people lose their family on those days,” said Hampton. “That is just sad.”
A family member of the three killed sent News 9 the following statement, “We are all just in shock right now. No words can say enough about the three. They were great people and enjoyed everything life had to offer. I just hope this never happens to any other family ever.”
OHP is asking if anyone has any information, like where the drivers were through the day leading up to the accident, to call OHP or you can send them a message on Facebook.
Officials are still waiting on the toxicology report to come back to determine the final findings of whether or not alcohol was a factor.