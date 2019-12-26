OKLAHOMA CITY - Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Midwest City Auto Zone. 

According to authorities, the shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. Friday near Northeast 23rd Street and North Douglas Boulevard. 

The victim has been identified at 43-year-old Tyrone Jones.

MWC Police said the suspect was last traveling east on NE 23rd  in a red Dodge pickup Quad Cab with tinted windows. 

 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Blanton at 405-739-1300. 

This is a developing story. 

 