Police Identify Victim In MWC AutoZone Deadly Shooting, Release Photo Of Suspects Truck
Thursday, December 26th 2019, 12:50 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Midwest City Auto Zone.
According to authorities, the shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. Friday near Northeast 23rd Street and North Douglas Boulevard.
The victim has been identified at 43-year-old Tyrone Jones.
MWC Police said the suspect was last traveling east on NE 23rd in a red Dodge pickup Quad Cab with tinted windows.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Blanton at 405-739-1300.
This is a developing story.