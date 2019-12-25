OKC Police Release Name Of Suspect In Officer-Involved Shooting At Sonic
Oklahoma City, OK - Two officers are on leave, a woman is recovering from gunshot wound, and a man, who was the suspected shooter is dead.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Officers were responding to call near Northeast 18th Street and Kelham Ave.
"The reporting party said that there was a black male subject who was carrying a gun and was intoxicated," said Captain Larry Withrow, OKC police.
The black male he is referring to we now know was 60-year-old Elray Barber. He was last seen in a maroon colored car.
A short time later officers located the vehicle near 23rd and Martin Luther King. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle as it turned into the sonic drive in a black female was driving, Barber was in the passenger seat.
"They couldn’t get any cooperation from the subject. He wouldn't follow instructions and he wouldn't step out of the vehicle," said Withrow.
Officers repeatedly asked Barber to let the passenger out of vehicle, but he refused.
According to Withrow, the female stated that Barber pointed a gun at her and would not let her exit the vehicle.
Police evacuated the Sonic while tactical teams arrived on the scene. Negotiations lasted over two hours with no success.
“The suspect would point the gun at the female and then at the officer. At one point, threatening the female and ultimately shooting the female in the side." said Withrow.
In response, two officers shot Barber, killing him.
The female later was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The two officers that discharged their weapons were placed on paid administrative leave.