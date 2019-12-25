LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a car accident in Logan County that killed three people. 

According to OHP, the accident happened near Broadway, south of Charter Oak in Logan County. 

A vehicle driving southbound crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle traveling north on Broadway, OHP said. Three people in the vehicle heading north were killed.

The driver who crossed the center line has been transported to a hospital and was believed to be intoxicated, OHP said. 

One person said they saw somebody get ejected from a window of one of the vehicles. 

According to OHP, a homicide team is also on the scene. 

We will update this story as it develops. 