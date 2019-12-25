News
OHP Investigating Triple-Fatality Accident In Logan County
Wednesday, December 25th 2019, 9:23 PM CST
Updated:
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a car accident in Logan County that killed three people.
According to OHP, the accident happened near Broadway, south of Charter Oak in Logan County.
A vehicle driving southbound crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle traveling north on Broadway, OHP said. Three people in the vehicle heading north were killed.
The driver who crossed the center line has been transported to a hospital and was believed to be intoxicated, OHP said.
One person said they saw somebody get ejected from a window of one of the vehicles.
According to OHP, a homicide team is also on the scene.
We will update this story as it develops.