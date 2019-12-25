73rd Annual Red Andrews Christmas Dinner Feeds Thousands
Oklahoma City, OK - Thousands of visitor and volunteers showed up at the Cox Convention Center Wednesday for the annual Red Andrews Christmas Dinner.
The turnout left new volunteer Stacey Allen stunned.
“It's overwhelming and awe inspiring. It's just cool to be a part of something that is helping all these people in Oklahoma City,” Allen said.
Even veteran volunteers said it was the biggest crowd in 73 years.
“It seems like we have just as many volunteers as we do people that are attending,” volunteer Paul Caudillo said.
What started years ago with less than 10 people has amassed thousands of familiar faces.
Volunteers fed the needy and gave out toys.
“This is completely a community-based function. Everything we have here has been given by all types of people, whether it's a church, a school, a tattoo parlor, or motorcycle group everybody participates,” Red Andrews President Robert Goldman said.