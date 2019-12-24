Santa Claus Pays Visit, Brings Joy To INTEGRIS Children's Hospital
Little ones at INTEGRIS Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City who are unable to go home for the holidays got a visit from Santa Claus before he made his big trip around the world.
News 9's Amber Gerard tells the story of how Santa volunteered to spend time with the children before he headed off to work Christmas Eve night.
Although Santa doesn't start making his rounds for another couple of hours, there was a special group of children at INTEGRIS who needed him to come by a little bit early.
Not wanting to let any child down, he did.
"We really want to be able to provide that spirit of joy and cheer, and we just feel that it's a wonderful opportunity to be able to do that though the character of Santa," said a hospital spokeswoman.
