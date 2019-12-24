Oklahoma Farmers Team Up To Feed Needy Families
Farmers across Green Country were devastated during this spring’s historic flooding, but it didn’t stop female farmers from bouncing back, and then giving back a Christmas to deliver meals to 25 needy families.
The initiative began with a goal of just five families, but with the help of the community, they were able to give so much more.
Angela Faughtenberry is a farmer in Adair. A passion and profession for years almost came to an end this spring.
"The rains came, it was historic, and we suffered a great loss," Angela said. "Four feet of floodwater.”
413 Farm lost 500 animals and a feed truck.
Theresa Goughenour, a hobby farmer’s wife in Claremore, and Angela's best friend kept her going.
“All along she was by my side, telling me I can't quit," Angela said.
Theresa helped Angela and other farmers get back on their feet and had an idea to give back. That’s where “FarmHers Feeding Families” was born -- an initiative to feed needy families with contributions from Oklahoma female farmers and friends.
"We got together and decided to feed the community, but I would be coordinator and they would be contributors," Theresa said, with Harmony Star Farms.
Five families turned into 25, and farmers and friends gave tremendously.
"Everybody got a gallon of milk, two pounds of raw hamburger meat, a dozen eggs, cooked chicken, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and dessert," she said.
They also received handcrafted soap.
Mother Road market offered their kitchen for Theresa to cook all the Christmas meals, and then she hand-delivered them to the needy families that had been nominated across the state. Through a fundraiser they were able to help families financially as well.
"It was humbling to know they didn't have to worry about one meal. It seems so simple," Theresa said.
"It was such a great gift for such a hard year that, as a farmer, I was able to bounce back and give back that same inventory," Angela said.
The farmers hope to do the same thing next spring but with more families.