Police Investigating After 1 Shot, Killed In NW OKC
KCTV5
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting on the northwest side Christmas Eve.
According to the OCPD, one shooting victim was found at NW 29th and McKinley around 9 p.m.
Police said at this time, the victim's name has not been released and there's no word yet on what led up to the shooting. A suspect description is not available.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.