OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting on the northwest side Christmas Eve. 

According to the OCPD, one shooting victim was found at NW 29th and McKinley around 9 p.m.

Police said at this time, the victim's name has not been released and there's no word yet on what led up to the shooting. A suspect description is not available. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates. 