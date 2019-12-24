Good Samaritan Helps Save Life Of El Reno Stabbing Victim
EL RENO, Oklahoma - An El Reno man was arrested and charged with stabbing another man six times near the high school and taking the victim’s car.
Police said at around 5 p.m. Friday, December 20 the two began fighting in the car. That’s when cops said the passenger, 27-year old Vance Wagoner, stabbed the driver, Brett VanHorn six times.
“Mr. VanHorn was able to get out of the car and get away and after he was out of the car Wagoner took the vehicle and left,” said El Reno Police Chief Ken Brown.
VanHorn was able to flag down passing motorist Michael Vega.
“I figured it was another driver. Another person needing a hand. So, I stopped and come to my surprise as I get a little closer, the gentleman that I approached was beat up, bloody and with a few stab wounds,” said Vega.
Vega said he called 911 and applied pressure to the wounds.
“So, I asked him to sit down. Calm down, because one of the wounds under his arm was gushing out blood,” said Vega. “He was lethargic man. He was, he was stumbling around, and that’s when I asked him to sit down when I realized how much blood this guy was losing.”
Emergency crews arrived and took VanHorn to the hospital.
Wagoner was arrested the next day.
“Right now, he’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon as well as robbery in the first degree for taking the vehicle,” said Chief Brown.
Vega said he was just glad he could help.
“I just did what I hope and think that everybody else around here would do for anybody,” said Vega. “Because we’re all just trying to make it.”