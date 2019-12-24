OKC Police, Family Still Searching For Answers In Shooting Death Of Toddler
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police and family are still looking for answers in the shooting death of an Oklahoma City two-year-old.
Riah Thomas' mother, Tanika, is about to spend her first Christmas without her baby girl.
“She was the real definition of life. Any time you'd see her she was happy. She was dancing, playing around. You could never be sad around Riah. She would make sure you had a smile on your face,” Tanika said.
Last Monday, little Riah was killed when gunshots came through the home she was staying in with her grandmother.
“It appears the two people that were hit by gunfire were laying in a bed asleep in one of the bedrooms when the gunfire came through the house,” Oklahoma City Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said.
Police are working to figure out who fired those shots.
Tanika said she's confident police will solve the crime.
“Oklahoma is very small. It's very small. People are going to talk,” Tanika said.
Oklahoma City police are asking anyone with information to call into the homicide tip line at 405-297-1000.
“Think of it as if you were in my shoes right now. That could have been your child. So why not go forward and call? Because at the end of the day that can happen to anybody,” Tanika said.