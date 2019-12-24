Is it true you contract with ProCom to operate call centers inside your facilities?

Vendors contract with us via Oklahoma Correctional Industries to provide inmate labor for call centers at some of our facilities. We have five such partners.



How do these projects work? What do inmates work on?

In exchange for providing the inmates’ excellent work opportunities, these vendors decide what projects the inmates will work on (fitting with our rules and guidelines).



Generally, those can include calls conducting surveys, selling subscriptions and making campaign calls all while reading from a script. Vendors also provide the staff to oversee the inmates, as well as the computers, software and training.



Do the inmates have to identify themselves as inmates?

Whether the inmates identify themselves as inmates is up to the vendors, as is any disclaimer the inmates may or may not be required to provide.



No inmates conduct any financial transactions for customers, nor do they have the customers’ phone numbers. Additionally, inmates’ participation in the programs is voluntary.



How much are inmates paid for this work? How much can they earn total?

The pay that’s been reported is incorrect. Inmates can receive $1.45 an hour working for call centers, working eight hours a day, five days a week. Inmates may work additional hours but only with permission from the Director of Oklahoma Correctional Industries.



We believe this type of work helps prepare inmates for release, and these public/private partnerships give them an idea of and training in what to expect in the workplace later.



For those who won’t release, it gives them a purpose while they’re incarcerated. They also help improve safety and security inside prisons because these jobs are only available to inmates who follow the rules and behave.