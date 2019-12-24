AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas officials say a kidnapped baby girl found safe last week after her mother was killed has been reunited with her family. Heidi Broussard and her infant daughter, Margot Carey, went missing Dec. 12 from their hometown of Austin.

On Friday, authorities found Broussard's body at a home near Houston, along with a healthy baby girl. The infant was initially taken into the custody of Texas Child Protective Services, but a spokeswoman says the baby was reunited with her father Monday night.

A suspect remains jailed on charges of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse but police haven't released that person's name.