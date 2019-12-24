News
How To Track Santa As he Makes His Trip Around The World
Have you ever wondered how long it would take Santa to get to your neighborhood?
Thanks to NORAD, you can track Santa as he makes his deliveries around the world!
NORAD has been tracking Santa for over 60 years and use radar and satellites to track him as he travels around the world. They also has fighter jets to escort Santa on his trip, though they say Santa has to slow down so they can keep up.
If you want to track Santa yourself, click here! Just remember, he can't deliver presents unless you are asleep!