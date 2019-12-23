Attorney: 'Lack Of Evidence' May Lead To No Jail Time For Man Accused In Fatal Guthrie Hit-And-Run
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - A former firefighter is arguing he didn't know he hit and killed a woman outside of a Guthrie Bar in October 2019.
Zachary Simmons, 28, is accused of hitting and killing mother Mandy Gorsuch, 33, outside of Roosters Hard Times Club in Guthrie on October 26.
Two months have passed since Gorsuch was killed. Her accused killer faced a judge for a second time Thursday, December 19.
“I was physically sick to my stomach the whole time,” said Tara Hodges, Gorsuch’s friend of 17 years.
Simmons is charged with one count of leaving the scene of a fatality accident. With that, comes up to 10 years behind bars.
Gorsuch’s friends and family believe manslaughter or murder fits the crime.
“He deserves to go to jail for a long time,” said Hodges. “He took somebody's life. She is gone. We'll never see her again.”
But that may not happen, according to Simmons attorney.
“I don't think there is going to be any evidence that he got out of the truck and saw anyone laying on the ground, that is the whole point,” said Simmons attorney, Scott Adams. “He left and didn't realize anyone was hurt for several hours.”
Witnesses that night told police Simmons was seen opening his door and looking back at the scene near the Guthrie Police Department after allegedly hitting Gorsuch.
Police believe Simmons was more worried about his truck than human life during the altercation between both the suspect and victims’ friends.
“I think it is crazy that he actually got to walk out of here and not go back to jail, I think it is absurd,” said Hodges. “He is walking free; he took somebody's life and he is free to live his life however he wants. That’s not right.”
According to court documents, Simmons quit the Sooner Fire Department after learning he was about to be demoted for driving fire department vehicles in a dangerous matter.
Simmons is due back in court in late March 2020.