Bikers Give 5-Year-Old Girl With Rare Brain Tumor New Wheelchair
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - A 5-year-old girl with a rare brain tumor in Glenpool received a very special gift thanks to a group of bikers. News On 6 has been following Bailey Dodson's story for nearly a year.
Monday, Bailey regained the gift of mobility.
"You want to see a bunch of bikers cry, come see something like this," said Cricket with Riders United 4 Children.
Bailey Dodson is just like any other five-year-old, she's bright and joyful and brings a smile to your face. But Bailey suffers from a rare disorder called DIPG, which came in the form of an inoperable brain tumor doctors discovered nearly two years ago.
"DIPG is a brain tumor located in the pons of her brain, it controls most of her motor functions, her breathing, her heart, it obviously controls her nervous system as well," said her mom Lisa.
Bailey's mother Lisa said the disorder has taken its toll on her daughter’s body, limiting her movement and ability to walk. Cricket with Riders United 4 Children met Bailey on her birthday this year and was inspired to help.
"We are here for these kids, they are our future and if we can't take care of them, we're not taking care of ourselves," said Cricket.
The nonprofit group raised money to buy Bailey an electric wheelchair, giving her freedom and independence, something her mom couldn't be more thankful for.
"She'll be able to go where she wants to now without having to ask mommy or daddy will you take me here or will you take me there. I want to go to this room. She can just go there now," said Lisa.
The group also brought Bailey's siblings presents making this Christmas one the Dodson family won't soon forget.
"It's amazing and it's more than enough that we could have ever asked for and we really appreciate it," said Lisa.
Bailey's grandma said she's working with Congressman Kevin Hern to make May 17th National DIPG Awareness Day in hopes that a cure will be found.