WATCH: OCPD Searching For Armed Robber After Dispensary Employee Handcuffed, Held At Gunpoint
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are investigating the robbery of a dispensary near 122nd and Rockwell Avenue.
The Woke Wellness dispensary was robbed on Sunday at gunpoint. The suspect was caught on camera during the heist and left behind another piece of evidence.
“They took quite a bit,” said Hunter Hubblethwaite, general manager. “Just about everything that was tied down.”
Hubblethwaite shared the store’s surveillance video with News 9. The video showed the suspect crouched near a dumpster in the back of the building waiting to make an entrance.
One employee was on duty when the suspect came through the front door pointing a gun.
“The victim did not believe the gun was real,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “The suspect actually fired a round through the wall and then pointed it back at the victim.”
The suspect made the employee get on the ground then handcuffed him with red, fuzzy cuffs. The armed robber filled a bag with weed and cash, and then went to the back room to fill up a box.
Police said businesses that deal in cash only and drugs are often targets for criminals, but security can make a difference.
“Surveillance cameras can be helpful,” said MSgt. Knight. “Because it helps us identify the suspect as quickly as possible.”
While you cannot see the perp's face, his clothes standout.
“He was definitely wearing some identifiable clothing,” Hubblethwaite. “So, I definitely think we’ll have a good chance of getting this guy.”
The suspect made a quick exit and left the victim in handcuffs.
“I'm just glad Derrick’s OK,” said Hubblethwaite. “I'm glad that nobody got hurt.”
A customer came by just after the robbery and helped the employee out of the cuffs so he could call police.
Detectives took the handcuffs and video as evidence.
The store's general manager is not letting the robbery hold them back.
“It hurts but it’s definitely something we’re going to bounce back from,” said Hubblethwaite.
If you have any information concerning this crime you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405- 235-7300.