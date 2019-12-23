Navy Names Two Newest Subs In Honor Of Heroes Lost At Pearl Harbor
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The United States Navy announced that it will name its two newest fast-attack nuclear submarines the USS Oklahoma and the USS Arizona in honor of those lost during the attack of Pearl Harbor.
Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly spoke about the decision Monday afternoon.
“I am honored and humbled to name the next two Virginia-class nuclear fast-attack submarines to be built as the USS Oklahoma (SSN-802) and the USS Arizona (SSN-803)," Modly said. "It is my fondest wish that the citizens of the great states of Arizona and Oklahoma will understand and celebrate our Navy’s desire to memorialize the 1,177 heroes who perished in USS Arizona (BB-39) and the 429 more in USS Oklahoma (BB-37) in Pearl Harbor, on Dec. 7, 1941."
The Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Oahu, Hawaii, which features the USS Arizona, USS Oklahoma, and USS Utah memorials, welcomes thousands of visitors each year.
“Truly, there is no greater honor I can think of for the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the nation than to build and commission into active service two state-of-the-art American warships carrying the spirit of those heroes of the Greatest Generation, as well as that of their families and the Grand Canyon and Sooner states as they sail through a new American maritime century," Modly said.
According to the Navy, the Virginia-class fast-attack submarines have enhanced stealth, sophisticated surveillance capabilities and special warfare enhancements that will enable them to meet the Navy’s multi-mission requirements.