The collaboration comes more than a year after Nike released an advertising campaign touting Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who protested police treated of African Americans by kneeling during the national anthem.

During the summer, Nike decided not to release its Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July shoe, reportedly because of objections from Kaepernick, who told the company that the Revolutionary-era U.S. flag with 13 white stars and a circle heralded back to a time when black people were enslaved and that it has been appropriated as a contemporary symbol by white nationalist groups.

Nike is a major business partner of the NFL, making it awkward at times given the company's deepening ties to Kaepernick, who was informally exiled from professional football three years ago. The league organized a workout for the quarterback in November that drew lots of media attention but limited immediate interest from the NFL teams that sent representatives to watch.