Annual Report Highlights Rep. Kendra Horn's Accomplishments For Okla.'s 5th District
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Monday, Congresswoman Kendra Horn released her first annual report for Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District highlighting legislative and district accomplishments of 2019.
According to the report, Congresswoman Horn held 11 town halls and six constituent coffees and attended 285 district events.
The Oklahoma City Free Press reported that Horn, "has managed to hold the center by having more town halls in less than two years than her predecessor and both senators combing over the last ten."
Horn's team also resolved 371 constituent cases, returning over $560,000 to constituents.
Horn's biggest legislative accomplishments include the passage of legislation to lower prescription drug prices and the enactment of a Tenants Bill of Rights for military families.